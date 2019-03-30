61 days to World Cup: India and Pakistan battle on the field during Kargil War

Srihari By

Online Desk

It was a matter of life and death. That is an analogy that is sometimes used ahead of a game but it is almost never used in a literal sense.

However, on June 8, 1999, it was. India took on Pakistan in the Super Six clash at the 1999 World Cup with the two countries at war.

Sometimes, it is about much more than just cricket. Every so often, it is about more than just what happens on the pitch. And with the Kargil war being waged between the two countries, that clash was one of those games.

“The rival fans, flag-waving, whistle-blowing and drum-beating, created a passionate atmosphere unimaginable in English cricket,” wrote Wisden.

India had a 2-0 advantage over Pakistan in World Cups, having won at SCG in 1992 and at Chinnaswamy in 1996. But as more than 20,000 people flocked into Old Trafford, neither India nor Pakistan won their opening Super Six and desperately needed a win.

Hampered from the start

With an in-form Sourav Ganguly ruled out due to injury, India were already hamstrung prior to the toss, which was won by Azhar, who elected to bat.

India got off to a sedate start and Sachin Tendulkar entered the record books by becoming just the third player to score 1,000 World Cup runs. Although Sadagoppan Ramesh, who replaced Ganguly, perished early, Rahul Dravid came to the party.

After coming in and flicking Shoaib Akhtar for four, he was in no mood to give his wicket away. Even as Sachin fell just short of his fifty, Dravid kicked on got his.

A couple of wickets in quick succession looked to have brought Pakistan back into the game but Dravid, along with Azhar, ensured that India were on course for an above-par total on a tricky pitch.

It wasn't a classic by any means and he was dropped once as well but Dravid's 61 proved to be crucial. Although he got bogged down towards the end after getting off to a great start, his 61 and partnership with Azhar helped India get close to 200.

Eventually, they finished with 227/6, a far cry from what they looked on course for with Sachin and Dravid at the crease.

In response, Pakistan got off to a great start at 26/1 after four overs. Then came Venkatesh Prasad, who changed the complexion of the game.

India's bowlers come to the rescue

Although it was Javagal Srinath who took the first two wickets, Prasad took over thereafter. He got rid of both Saleem Malik and Inzamam in quick succession and in the blink of an eye, Pakistan were struggling at 78/5.

They never recovered after as Venkatesh Prasad came back to finish the innings as his figures of 9.3-2-27-5 helped India beat Pakistan by 47 runs.

While India won this battle and made it a hat-trick of wins over Pakistan, they the lost war for the World Cup as they failed to progress any further while Pakistan got through to the final.