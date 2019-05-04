Home Sport Cricket

T20 Mumbai League: Arjun Tendulkar picked for Rs 5 lakh

After a bidding war, the all-rounder, who had a base price of Rs 1 lakh was picked up by Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb.

Published: 04th May 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Tendulkar. (Photo | Instagram/u19ict)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, was on Saturday picked for Rs 5 lakh by the Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb for the second season of the T20 Mumbai League after an intense bidding.

At the auction, Arjun, a budding left-arm pacer and a batsman, who had played unofficial Tests for India-U19, was among the few players in focus.

Arjun was included in the all-rounder category with a base price of Rs 1 lakh.

Several teams bidded for him but the highest bid was raised to Rs 5 lakh by North Mumbai Panthers, which is the maximum bid amount, after which Charu Sharma, who was conducting the auction, gave the two new teams -- Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb and Eagle Thane Strikers -- an option to exercise the OTM (Opportunity to Match).

Both the new teams opted to exercise the OTM at Rs 5 lakh after which two cards were placed in a bag and Mumbai Cricket Association ad hoc committee member Unmesh Khanvilkar picked up a card which was of Aakash Tigers and that is how they got Jr Tendulkar.

Before the auction, players like Suryakumar Yadav, Akash Parkar (Triumph Knights Mumbai North East), Shivam Dube, Siddhesh Lad (Shivaji Park Lions), Prithvi Shaw (North Mumbai Panthers), Jay Bista and Dhurmil Matkar (SoBo Supersonics), Shubham Ranjane, Tushar Deshpande (Arcs Andheri), Shreyas Iyer, Eknath Kerkar (Namo Bandra Blasters) were retained by the six franchises.

Aditya Tare, Sarfaraz Khan (Eagle Thane Strikers), Dhawal Kulkarni and Shams Mulani (Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs) were chosen by the two new franchises in the eight-team affair.

Before the auction, it was announced that seven U-19 players including batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal were not available for the league, which begins on May 14 at the Wankhede stadium.

Meanwhile, Sujit Naik also fetched Rs 5 Lakh bid.

Sachin Tendulkar is the brand ambassador of the League.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar T20 Mumbai League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp