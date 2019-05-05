Home Sport Cricket

Shai Hope, John Campbell break record for highest opening stand in ODI

The record-stand is the second highest partnership for any wicket in ODI cricket with the highest being 372 between Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels.

Published: 05th May 2019 08:16 PM

Shai Hope and John Campbell. (Photo | @Windiescricket)

By Online Desk

West Indies scored 381/3 in the first ODI of the tri-series against Ireland with openers Shai Hope and John Campbell scoring 170(152) and 179(137) respectively. Shai hope hit 22 fours and two sixes in his innings while Campbell smashed six maximums and 15 boundaries as the duo made a mockery of mediocre Ireland bowling. 

Here are the records which were broken in the first innings of the match:

1) West Indies openers John Campbell and Shai Hope put on 365 runs for the first wicket to break the record of highest-ever opening partnership in ODIs. The second highest partnership is between Punam Raut and Deepti Sharma who put on 320 runs.

2) The record-stand is the second highest partnership for any wicket in ODI cricket with the highest being 372 between Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels.

Interestingly, Rahul Dravid has been involved in the third and fourth highest stands having put 331 with Sachin Tendulkar and 318 with Sourav Ganguly.

3) This is the first instance in ODI cricket when two batsmen have score 170 or more runs in the same match.

