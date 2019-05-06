Home Sport Cricket

Windies' openers record 365-run stand to set up Ireland win

Campbell made 179 and Hope 170 in an eventual total of 381 for three after the visitors were sent in to bat by Ireland captain William Porterfield at Clontarf.

Shai Hope and John Campbell. (Photo | @Windiescricket)

By AFP

DUBLIN: West Indies openers John Campbell and Shai Hope shattered the record for the highest first-wicket partnership in a one-day international with a stand of 365 as their side thrashed Ireland by 196 runs in Dublin on Sunday.

The Caribbean duo were only seven runs shy of the record partnership for any wicket in a men's ODI, with their fellow West Indians Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels smashing 372 for the second wicket against Zimbabwe in Canberra during the 2015 World Cup.

Campbell and Hope did, however, comfortably exceeded the previous opening best at this level of 304 set by Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in July last year.  

Hope was first to his century while Campbell quickly followed to him to a hundred -- his first in international cricket.

They were both dismissed in the 48th over, Campbell top-edging Barry McCarthy to mid-off with Hope falling three balls later when he holed out to deep square-leg.

McCarthy's figures of two for 76 in a maximum 10 overs were almost respectable amid the torrent of runs. 

Campbell faced 137 balls, including 15 fours and six sixes, with Hope's 152-ball knock featuring 22 fours and two sixes.

Ireland's attack had sparked an England top-order collapse at nearby Malahide on Friday but had no answer as the West Indies ran riot in the opening match of a triangular series also featuring Bangladesh.

Faced with a mammoth chase, Ireland promptly collapsed to 21 for three before Kevin O'Brien's 68 at least gave the West Indies bowlers something to think about.

But the West Indies were always in control with off-spinner Ashley Nurse taking four for 51 in Ireland's 185 all out.

