Home Sport Cricket

Joe Root talks up Jofra Archer's Ashes chances

Root reckons Archer's game could be suited to the Test arena as well, despite the fact that he has played just 28 f-c matches.

Published: 07th May 2019 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Jofra Archer

In particular, his ability to bowl 90mph yorkers as well as deceptive off-cutters has caught the eye of Root | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Joe Root believes Jofra Archer could find himself in Ashes action against Australia this season even though the England fast bowler has yet to play Test cricket.

This week has seen the Barbados-born paceman give a glimpse of his ability while making his one-day international and Twenty20 debuts for England after completing a three-year residency qualification period.

In particular, his ability to bowl 90mph yorkers as well as deceptive off-cutters has caught the eye of Root, England's Test captain.

Archer, who has impressed previously in Twenty20 franchise competitions such as the Indian Premier League, will continue with his late bid to gain a place in tournament hosts England's squad for the 50-over World Cup when a five-match ODI series against Pakistan starts in London at The Oval on Wednesday.

But Root reckons Archer's game could be suited to the Test arena as well, even though the 24-year-old has played in a mere 28-first-class matches since making his Sussex debut in 2016.

"I'm looking at everyone with an eye towards the Ashes," Root said when asked about Archer's chances of playing Test cricket.

"Anyone that's in the shake up for it, naturally you will.

"Sub-consciously you are always looking at county cricket, around the squad, who's in good form and who's playing well. Who could potentially be a good option for the Ashes squad in future.

"You can see the value of what he (Archer) could bring to a side, that extra bit of zip, and he makes things happen."

The Yorkshire batsman added: "He's someone that wants to get into the game and try and make things happen and that's a great quality to have on this stage.

"It will be interesting to see how he goes in the next few games."

Archer has found himself in the eye of a storm not of his own making after the England and Wales Cricket Board decided to cut their residency qualification period from seven years to three.

But Root was keen to emphasise Archer's quality as a cricketer.

"It's exciting to see another option to add to what is a growing bowling group, with the experience that we have in the two senior guys (James Anderson and Stuart Broad) and guys like Woody (Mark Wood) putting in a performance like he did in that last Test match (in the West Indies)," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
England cricket ashes Jofra Archer Joe Root

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp