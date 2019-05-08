Home Sport Cricket

Mashrafe Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal star as Bangladesh beat the West Indies

West Indies, for whom Shai Hope made 109, were well-placed at 205 for two in the 41st over before slumping to 261 for nine in 50 overs, with pace-bowling captain Mortaza taking three for 49.

Published: 08th May 2019 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tamim Iqbal (Photo | AP)

By AFP

DUBLIN: Mashrafe Mortaza led Bangladesh's fightback in the field before Tamim Iqbal impressed with the bat as the Tigers enjoyed an ultimately convincing eight-wicket win over the West Indies in Dublin on Tuesday.

West Indies, for whom Shai Hope made 109, were well-placed at 205 for two in the 41st over before slumping to 261 for nine in 50 overs, with pace-bowling captain Mortaza taking three for 49.

Tamim then made 80 and shared an opening stand of 144 with Soumya Sarkar (73). 

Shakib Al Hasan followed up with an unbeaten 61 off as many balls, with Bangladesh, who beat the West Indies in two one-day international series in 2018, winning with five overs to spare. 

Tamim, however, had only made one when he was dropped at cover by Roston Chase. He went on to face 116 balls, including seven fours.

Earlier, Hope carried on from his excellent form against Ireland in the triangular series opener where he made a magnificent 170 in a commanding victory.

The opening batsman was quickly into his stride, flicking the first ball of the match from Mohammad Saifuddin and hitting him through the covers off the third ball.

But despite adding 115 runs for the third wicket, Hope and Chase (51) were restricted by Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who between them had combined figures of two for 71 from 20 overs.

Hope was eventually caught at cover off Mortaza.

The series continues on Thursday when Ireland, who have not qualified for the upcoming World Cup in England, play Bangladesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamim Iqbal Mashrafe Mortaza West Indies Bangladesh
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp