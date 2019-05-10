Home Sport Cricket

Ex-Sri Lanka Test players charged with match-fixing

The ICC, on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board, charged former Lankan bowling coach Zoysa on four counts and Gunawardene on two counts.

Published: 10th May 2019 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Nuwan Zoysa (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Former Sri Lanka players Nuwan Zoysa and Avishka Gunawardene were Friday provisionally suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on charges of indulging in corruption in a T10 league in the UAE.

Of the two, Zoysa is already under suspension for a previous allegation of corruption. The two have been given 14 days to respond to the charges.

The ICC, on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), charged former Lankan bowling coach Zoysa on four counts and Gunawardene on two counts.

But the world body did not specify the exact instances that led to the action against the two players. The charges relate to the T10 Cricket League played in the UAE in December last year.

Zoysa has been charged on four counts:

Article 2.1.1: for being party to an agreement to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match.

Article 2.1.4: Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4: Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

Article 2.4.6: Failing or refusing, without compelling justification to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

"Zoysa is already suspended as a result of being charged with three breaches of the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code in November last year, these charges are pending determination," an ICC release said.

That provisional suspension remains in force and Zoysa has now also been provisionally suspended under the ECB Code pending the determination of these new charges.

Gunawardene has been charged under Article 2.1.4 and Article 2.4.5 which deal with failing to disclose to the ACU "full details of any incident, fact, or matter that comes to the attention of a Participant that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code by another Participant."

"Zoysa and Gunawardene have 14 days from 9 May 2019 to respond to the charges," said the ICC release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
match-fixing Sri Lanka players Nuwan Zoysa Avishka Gunawardene International Cricket Council

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp