Home Sport Cricket

James Anderson suffers knee injury

The 36-year-old was hit on the inside of his knee during Lancashire's four-wicket defeat in the One-Day Cup semi-final.

Published: 13th May 2019 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

James Anderson

England pacer Anderson. (Photo | FIle/AP)

By AFP

LONDON: England spearhead James Anderson could be in for a "painful few days" according to Lancashire coach Glen Chapple after suffering a knee injury while on county duty.

Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, was hit on the inside of his knee by a drive from James Fuller during Lancashire's four-wicket defeat by champions Hampshire in a One-Day Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Anderson left the field at Southampton and will now require further medical assessment on Monday.

"It is a nasty blow in a painful area," said Chapple. "We don't know but we think that it will be a nasty bruise that will settle down in the next few days.

"The physio will see him in the morning and he walked off there."

Chapple, himself a former Lancashire paceman, added: "It is a difficult area. As soon as there is any swelling in there it will restrict your movement and limit your strength. I imagine it will be painful for a few days."

Anderson's tally of 575 Test wickets is the most by any fast bowler in history, with only the spin trio of Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619) ahead of him.

As Anderson no longer plays one-day international cricket this injury will have no bearing on tournament hosts England's squad for the upcoming 50-over World Cup.

And there ought to be plenty of time for Anderson to recover before England's bid to regain the Ashes starts with the first Test against Australia at Edgbaston commencing on August 1.

The England cornerstone broke Australia great Glenn McGrath's record of 563 Test wickets, the previous best by a fast bowler when he sealed a 118-run win over India at The Oval in September -- a victory that completed a 4-1 series win.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
England cricket James Anderson knee injury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp