Home Sport Cricket

Shortage of cow hide leaves ball industry sick 

Thriving till a few years ago and topping charts, this industry has now fallen behind Pakistan in terms of export of cricket balls, say veterans of the industry, with fingers crossed for the future.

Published: 14th May 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

The best of cricket balls are made using cow hide, which has become difficult to find

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With cricket in the air and the World Cup approaching, one expected the sports good manufacturing industry of Meerut to be in a happy frame of mind. Big events usually lead to a rise in demand.

Not this time. Manufacturers of these goods say the last few years have been difficult, following the introduction of GST and related complications. Those in the business of making cricket balls are facing an additional problem. The leather used comes mainly from cow hide, which has become tougher to procure in the last few years due to the clampdown on the slaughter of cattle. Many units in Uttar Pradesh have shut down, forcing the ball manufacturers to buy leather from other states.

From small scale operators to established companies like BDM, almost everyone associated with this trade in Meerut is facing the same problem.

“We are importing leather from Switzerland to make cricket balls, which is naturally affecting the costing,” says Rakesh Mahajan, the owner of BDM, which has been in this industry for decades.

With established companies finding it difficult, smaller businessmen are faring worse. Fear arising out of incidents stemming from cow slaughter is acting as a deterrent.

“This is not a safe profession. You feel you are in danger when you are dealing in something that’s made using the skin of cows,” says a manufacturer of cricket balls. They say that buffalo hide is not ideal for this purpose because of certain properties.

Thriving till a few years ago and topping charts, this industry has now fallen behind Pakistan in terms of export of cricket balls, say veterans of the industry, with fingers crossed for the future.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp