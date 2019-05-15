Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman depose before BCCI Ethics Officer; next hearing on May 20

NEW DELHI: Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman on Tuesday made lengthy depositions before BCCI Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) D K Jain on their alleged Conflict of Interest case.

The complainant Sanjeev Gupta also deposed separately and it is learnt that Jain, who is also the BCCI Ombudsman, has asked them to give written submission of their depositions.

Tendulkar and Laxman both deposed for more than three hours and there will be one more hearing in all likelihood on May 20.

Both Tendulkar and Laxman are members of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and are also associated with IPL franchises Mumbai Indians (as Icon) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mentor).

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar blames BCCI for conflict of interest controversy

Tendulkar has categorically rejected any case of Conflict as he does voluntary work with the Mumbai Indians.

Laxman on his part has also denied having any Conflict but has offered to step down from CAC if proved otherwise.

The BCCI in its written submission earlier had pointed out that both Tendulkar and Laxman's case fall under "tractable category" and could be resolved with full disclosure and they can perform their dual roles without any hassles.

