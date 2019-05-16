Home Sport Cricket

Canada and Windies discuss plans for Global T20 Tournament, CricketFest

Both CWI and Cricket Canada agreed to generate a new and expanded partnership in the forthcoming months

Published: 16th May 2019 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

CWI President Ricky Skerritt & Canada Cricket President Ranjit Saini | Twitter@windiescricket

By ANI

ST JOHN'S: Cricket Canada President Ranjit Saini updated Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerritt on the plans for the second edition of the Global T20 Tournament and CricketFest to be hosted in Toronto.

Both CWI and Cricket Canada agreed to generate a new and expanded partnership in the forthcoming months that will see more collaboration and participation of players and administrators in CWI and Cricket Canada events.

ALSO READ | Windies emerging players named for white-ball training camp

The current partnership between the two has seen teams from Canada participate in the CWI's Men's Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup and the recent CWI Girls Under-19 Tournament held in Trinidad.

Skerritt expressed pleasure at the visit in Antigua and welcomed the intended collaboration saying, "Cricket Canada and Cricket West Indies have shared a productive and brotherly relationship within the ICC Americas system for many years. All concerned can be assured that this relationship can only get stronger."

Cricket Canada President and CWI President also visited the CCG High-Performance Centre and spent time with the West Indies Women's team who were training for an upcoming overseas tour to Ireland and England.

Earlier, Saini was hosted at a dinner meeting by Skerritt on Monday night and then he met with CEO Johnny Grave on Tuesday to update the existing Memorandum of Understanding, designed to strengthen partnerships between both cricket organisations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Indies Cricket Cricket Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp