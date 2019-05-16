Home Sport Cricket

TNCA yet to comply with reform order?

After CoA’s meeting on May 3, it was learnt that 29 state associations out of 35 are either fully Lodha compliant or expected to achieve the status soon.

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After CoA’s meeting on May 3, it was learnt that 29 state associations out of 35 are either fully Lodha compliant or expected to achieve the status soon. Uttarakhand was not part of 29 as it is being run by an ad-hoc body. That meant only five units were not fully compliant then. It has now been learnt that Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) might also be non-compliant.

“The amicus curiae has been meeting representatives from various units even after submitting his report to the Supreme Court. He recently met representatives from Odisha and Delhi. During one such meeting, TNCA representatives met him and requested for more time to adopt the reforms in completeness,” a BCCI source told TNIE.

“It’s not that TNCA is resisting changes or unwilling to adopt the reforms. It has only requested for time.” 

The state units have to modify their constitutions after adopting the Lodha reforms. They then have to submit the constitutions to CoA for scrutiny. Following that, CoA will issue compliance certificates which in turn will make these state units eligible for receiving funds and for vote in the BCCI’s annual general meeting.

It is learnt that the next hearing in the apex court on the compliance issue is expected in July. In the meantime, the amicus curiae will continue meeting representatives from associations to ensure the mediation process goes on till the reforms are implemented fully.

