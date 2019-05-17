England skipper Jos Buttler makes Pakistan bat in 4th ODI

By AFP

NOTTINGHAM: England stand-in captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in the day/night fourth one-day at Trent Bridge on Friday as the World Cup hosts looked to complete a series win.

England, 2-0 up with two games to play in this five-match series, made five changes from the side that beat Pakistan by six wickets in Bristol on Tuesday in another day/night clash.

The first ODI of the series on at the Oval May 8 was declared a no result due rain.

Vice-captain Buttler led the side as England one-day captain Eoin Morgan served a one-game ban imposed after the team's slow over-rate in Bristol.

Buttler, England's first choice white-ball wicket-keeper had been rested from Tuesday's match following his blistering century at Southampton in the second ODI last weekend.

The talented Buttler was back behind the stumps on Friday after England rested Test gloveman and dynamic ODI opener Jonny Bairstow following the Yorkshireman's 128 in Bristol.

World Cup favourites England had always made it clear they would rotate their side during the Pakistan series ahead of next week's announcement of a final 15-man squad that they hope will see them win the showpiece ODI tournament for the first time.

Bairstow's absence saw Hampshire top-order batsman James Vince given another chance to make a case for World Cup selection.

England also freshened up their attack, recalling fast bowler Mark Wood for his first international appearance of the season and pairing the Durham paceman with recently-qualified Sussex quick Jofra Archer, rested from the last two matches.

The duo replaced fellow quicks Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett, while leg-spinner Adil Rashid replaced left-arm quick David Willey.

Pakistan, who beat England in the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy en route to winning the last major global ODI tournament staged in Britain, made three changes.

Senior spin bowling all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez returned while teenage fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain was also included in their side.

Trent Bridge has twice seen England post the highest innings totals in one-day international history during the past three years -- with their mammoth 481 for six against world champions Australia last year following a score of 444 for three against Pakistan at the Nottingham ground in 2016.

Teams:

England: Jason Roy, James Vince, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammed Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Alex Wharf (ENG)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)