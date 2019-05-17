Home Sport Cricket

England skipper Jos Buttler makes Pakistan bat in 4th ODI

England, 2-0 up with two games to play in this five-match series, made five changes from the side that beat Pakistan by six wickets in Bristol on Tuesday in another day/night clash.

Published: 17th May 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Babar Azam

Babar Azam (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NOTTINGHAM: England stand-in captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in the day/night fourth one-day at Trent Bridge on Friday as the World Cup hosts looked to complete a series win.

England, 2-0 up with two games to play in this five-match series, made five changes from the side that beat Pakistan by six wickets in Bristol on Tuesday in another day/night clash.

The first ODI of the series on at the Oval May 8 was declared a no result due rain.

Vice-captain Buttler led the side as England one-day captain Eoin Morgan served a one-game ban imposed after the team's slow over-rate in Bristol.

Buttler, England's first choice white-ball wicket-keeper had been rested from Tuesday's match following his blistering century at Southampton in the second ODI last weekend.

The talented Buttler was back behind the stumps on Friday after England rested Test gloveman and dynamic ODI opener Jonny Bairstow following the Yorkshireman's 128 in Bristol.

World Cup favourites England had always made it clear they would rotate their side during the Pakistan series ahead of next week's announcement of a final 15-man squad that they hope will see them win the showpiece ODI tournament for the first time.

Bairstow's absence saw Hampshire top-order batsman James Vince given another chance to make a case for World Cup selection. 

England also freshened up their attack, recalling fast bowler Mark Wood for his first international appearance of the season and pairing the Durham paceman with recently-qualified Sussex quick Jofra Archer, rested from the last two matches.

The duo replaced fellow quicks Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett, while leg-spinner Adil Rashid replaced left-arm quick David Willey.

Pakistan, who beat England in the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy en route to winning the last major global ODI tournament staged in Britain, made three changes.

Senior spin bowling all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez returned while teenage fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain was also included in their side.

Trent Bridge has twice seen England post the highest innings totals in one-day international history during the past three years -- with their mammoth 481 for six against world champions Australia last year following a score of 444 for three against Pakistan at the Nottingham ground in 2016.  

Teams:

England: Jason Roy, James Vince, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammed Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Alex Wharf (ENG)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jos Buttler England vs Pakistan Babar Azam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp