We used to call Dhoni a terrorist, says Mahi's Bihar teammate Satya Prakash

MS Dhoni's close friend and former Bihar teammate Satya Prakash shared interesting details about 'Captain Cool'.

Published: 17th May 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

World cup winning captain MS Dhoni

World cup winning captain MS Dhoni (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

It is no secret that veteran Indian cricketer and world cup winning captain MS Dhoni shares a close bond with his friends, dating way back to the time he represented Bihar during the early 2000s. 

During a recent interaction with Sportstar, Dhoni's close friend and former Bihar teammate Satya Prakash shared interesting details about 'Captain Cool'.

He said, “We used to call him atankwadi (terrorist). He used to hit 40-50 runs in 20 balls. But he became a saint when he played for the country and changed his approach. He is a good learner.”

For people who have watched Dhoni's biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' will be knowing the instrumental role, Satya Prakash played in getting Dhoni a job in Railways at the Kharagpur station. 

Satya Prakash also showered praise on Dhoni's captaincy and his English fluently. He said “Dhoni rarely captained in the past, but see how he became the captain of some all-time great players. He always spoke in Hindi, but now he speaks fluently in English. We friends never really gauged his potential.”

Satya Prakash is now currently playing in the inaugural Kharagpur Premier League (KPL).

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of talks about the upcoming ICC World Cup being branded as Dhoni's last tournament. Putting all the rumours to rest, a confident Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that Dhoni will be back in CSK jersey next year.

He said," We are confident he will come back. In the last two years, there were talks that he is not batting well, but statistically, he has had two great years. He had a stellar last season, and this time he did even better. And knowing him, he would do that for India in the World Cup too. He will definitely come back."

CSK recently lost a nail-biting Indian Premier League final to archrivals Mumbai Indians. Chennai needed two runs off the last ball to overtake Mumbai's 149-8. But Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga trapped Shardul Thakur lbw to claim a record fourth title for Mumbai.

Speaking about the loss in the final CSK skipper said, "We need to go back and reflect as to how we reached the finals. I don't think it was one of those years where we played really good cricket and we got into the finals."

"After the World Cup, once we come back, that's the time we get to the drawing board and see what can be done to fill the gaps. Nothing against the bowlers, but batting could have been better," said Dhoni, whose team has won three IPL titles from eight finals.

(With inputs from ENS and AFP)

