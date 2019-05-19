Home Sport Cricket

Thiruvallur DCA beat FSCA to bag Dicky Memorial Trophy

Published: 19th May 2019

Thiruvallur DCA, winners of the 21st Dicky Memorial Trophy U-14 tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Riding on Kiran Karthikeyan’s 3/9, Thiruvallur DCA defeated FSCA by 65 runs in the final of the 21st Dicky Memorial Trophy U-14 tournament, organised by CSSF at the St Bede’s grounds, on Saturday. V Varshith of CSSF ‘A’ bagged the GS Pakshiraj Memorial Award, instituted in memory of former BCCI and TNCA scorer. Rev. Fr. Francis Xavier, administrator, St Bede’s AI Higher Secondary School and Tamil Nadu cricketer Baba Aparajith gave away the awards.

Brief scores: Thiruvallur DCA 125/7 in 30 ovs (Nirmal Kumar K 40) bt FSCA 60/7 in 30 ovs (Kiran Karthikeyan 3/9). Special awards: Best batsman: RK Jayant (Elite CA). Best bowler: K Sanjay (FSCA), Promising cricketer: M Vishal Ram (CSSF ‘A’).

Man of the Final: Kiran Karthikeyan (Thiruvallur DCA). Best all-rounder: Harsha (Thiruvallur DCA). GS Pakshiraj Memorial Award for Best Player: V Varshith (CSSF ‘A’). Player of the Tournament (Bicycle): Nirmal Kumar (Thiruvallur DCA).

City II hold aces Centuries by K Om Nitin (133) and M Anush (101) propelled City II to post a mammoth 334 for 9 against City IV on Day 1 of the TNCA City U-16 round robin tournament.

Brief scores: City I 242 in 81.1 ovs (PS Jaswanth 63, Yovani Gabriel 42, Akash Dev Kumar 30, G Shailender 3/66) vs City III 21/1 in 6 ovs. City II 334/9 in 90 ovs (K Om Nitin 133, M Anush 101, Anirudh Krishnan 44, N Sabarinath 3/42) vs City IV.

Rishi shines Rishi’s 45 paved the way for Future Stars to beat GE T&D by six wickets in the 50th All-India YSCA trophy tournament. Brief scores: YMCA (Royapettah) 191 in 30 ovs (Kevin Kalicharan 35, Surya 36, Aravind Samy 3/40) bt YSCA ‘C’ 117 in 21.5 ovs (S Lakshman 36, A Surya 4/21). GE T&D 171/5 in 30 ovs (Ashwin 39, Dinesh 3/42) lost to Future Stars 172/4 in 26 ovs (Rishi 45).

Vijay upsets Dilip Vijay Nichani of Coimbatore edged past higher-ranked Dilip Kumar of Railways 3-2 in a Round of 32 clash at the SVS C l u b O p e n s n o o ke r tournament.

Results: Round of 32 matches: Vijay Nichani (Cbe) bt Dilip Kumar (Rlys) 77-32, 88-16, 49-57, 28-65, 122 (63)-1, 53-62, 58-8; Yogesh Kumar (Kar) bt Uday Kumar (TNBSA) 68-9, 84-7, 62-27, 66-10; Mustaq (Q-Tricks) bt Vinay Kothari (SVS Club) 15-63, 29-50, 36-58, 63-28, 54-20, 66-26, 60-49; Daksh Reddy (MCC) bt Peter Paul (Rlys) 43-71, 81(75)-0, 88-44, 61-42, 85 (65)-5.

Kerala boys win Kerala defeated Delhi 70-40 in a boys match of the 36th youth national basketball championship held in Coimbatore.

Results: Boys: Kerala bt Delhi 70-40; UP bt Chandigarh 88-70. Girls: Haryana bt Chandigarh 72-40; Delhi bt Rajasthan 55-54. Sheshe hits double Sheshe Gowda sounded the board twice (20th, 51st) to help South Central Railway, Secunderabad beat ICF Chennai 3-2 in the Lakshmi Ammal Memorial 11th All-India hockey tournament, being played in Kovilpatti.

