Home Sport Cricket

Yuvraj Singh to announce international retirement to take part in foreign T20 leagues?

The all-rounder is contemplating a freelance career in various T20 leagues around the world pending BCCI approval.

Published: 19th May 2019 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Yuvraj Singh (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Yuvraj Singh, one of India's greatest limited overs cricketers, is seriously contemplating retirement from international cricket and pursue a freelance career in ICC approved foreign Twenty20 leagues.

The Punjab left-hander would make a final decision only if he gets permission from the BCCI. It has been learnt that Yuvraj has come to terms with the fact that he is unlikely to play for India.

"Yuvraj is thinking of calling it quits from international and first-class cricket. He would like to speak to the BCCI and get more clarity on plying his trade in tournaments like GT20 (Canada), Euro T20 Slam in Ireland and Holland as he has offers," a BCCI source privy to the development, told PTI on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Trouble for Irfan Pathan as CPL organisers shift blame on veteran allrounder for forwarding name for draft process

Recently, Irfan Pathan put his name in the draft for the Caribbean Premier League but Pathan junior is an active first-class player, who didn't seek permission from the BCCI.

"Irfan was told to withdraw his name from the draft. As far as Yuvraj is concerned, we need to check the rules. Even if he retires from first-class cricket, he will still be an active T20 player registered under BCCI. The rule needs to be checked," a senior BCCI functionary said.

Yuvraj played for Mumbai Indians in this year's IPL but didn't get many chances which might have prompted him to seriously think about future plans.

The leagues like one in Canada and the new venture in Dublin and Amstelveen can gain a lot of mileage if Yuvraj plays in the league.

There is a school of thought that if Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag can be a part of a T10 venture in Dubai then why can't Yuvraj be allowed.

However, the BCCI official said, "The T10 might have been approved by the ICC but it's still not an acknowledged format.

"But yes, going forward, as and when the players association takes shape, the case for retired players may come up for consideration."

He agreed that in principle, retired international players should be allowed to take part in Big Bash, CPL or BPL if they get offers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yuvraj Singh India cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp