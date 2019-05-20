Home Sport Cricket

‘Home’ disadvantage for pak

With Afghanistan Cricket Board looking to host T20 league in India, Pakistan players will be forced to miss it

Published: 20th May 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Active Pakistan players were forced to miss the inaugural Afghanistan Premier League (APL) last year after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) denied them permission. The cricketers might miss the league this season too albeit for a different reason. Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) recently requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow it to organise the league in India, virtually ruling out participation of the Pakistan cricketers in the league. 

“Yes, we made a request to the BCCI to allow us to hold the APL in India,” Asadullah Khan, ACB chief executive officer (CEO), confirmed to this newspaper. The decision might not go down well with the PCB that has been at loggerheads with its Indian counterpart for quite sometime now. The ACB CEO, however, sounded unfazed and said, “It’s not about ignoring someone. We need to get the league bigger and better. If the PCB takes it the wrong way then it’s their problem.”

Further justifying the decision, Khan added, “Only Shahid Afridi played the league last season.” The former Pakistan captain was icon player of Paktia Panthers in the first season. However, others like Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan, Kamran Akmal and Iftikhar Ahmed were refused no objection certificates (NOC) by the PCB, which allowed only retired cricketers to take part.
The ACB is hoping to organise the league in October, which means the APL will clash with Indian domestic season that usually starts in September. 

“We can hold the league on venues not being used by the BCCI for their domestic matches. The BCCI officials were highly positive when I discussed the proposal. They told me they will get back to us soon,” Khan concluded. 
The 2018 APL was held in Sharjah from October 5 to 21.  

Yuvraj mulling retirement

New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh is contemplating retirement from international cricket and pursue a freelance career in ICC approved foreign Twenty20 leagues. The Punjab left-hander will make a final decision only if he gets permission from the BCCI. “Yuvraj is thinking of calling it quits from international and first-class cricket. He would like to speak to the BCCI and get more clarity on plying his trade in tournaments like GT20 (Canada), Euro T20 Slam in Ireland and Holland as he has offers,” a BCCI source privy to the development, said on Sunday. Recently, all-rounder Irfan Pathan put his name in the draft for the Caribbean Premier League but Pathan junior is an active first-class player, who didn’t seek permission from the BCCI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp