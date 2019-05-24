Home Sport Cricket

Vasanth helps MAS down Fine Star CA

S Vasanth Saravanan’s unbeaten 80 helped MAS CC beat Fine Star CA in a first division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

Published: 24th May 2019

Cricket bat

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Shailender shines

G Shailender’s 4/66 helped City III bag a lead of 46 runs over City II in a drawn match of the TNCA City U-16 round robin meet. City III won by virtue of first innings lead.
Brief scores: City III 322 drew with City II 276. City I 396 drew with City IV 339. City III and City I won on first innings lead.

Umesh stars in BHA win

Umesh sounded the board twice (15th, 26th) to lead Bengaluru Hockey Association to a 5-3 win over East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar, in the quarterfinals of the KR Medical Educational and Charitable Trust-Lakshmi Ammal Memorial 11th All-India hockey tournament in Kovilpatti.

Table tennis tourney

Chennai Table Tennis Foundation will be organising the first state ranking tournam­ent at the ICF Indoor Stadium from June 7 to 9. Entries cl­­­­o­se on May 31. They may be se­­­­nt to tnttaentries@gmail.com.

