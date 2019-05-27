Fake news of Sanath Jayasuriya's death shocks R Ashwin

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Fake news of former Sri Lanka skipper Sanath Jayasuriya's death left Indian off-spinner R Ashwin stunned and worried on Monday.

"Is the news on Sanath Jayasuriya true?? I got a news update on WhatsApp but see nothing here on Twitter!!" Ashwin tweeted as the news did rounds on the social media.

A fake news report stated that Jayasuriya died in an accident while he was on a visit to Canada recently.

"A man was hit by a Honda Civic car who died in the hospital and he has been identified as Sanath Jayasuriya," the report stated. "He was severely injured when taken to the hospital and while being treated he passed away the next morning."