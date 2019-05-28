Manipur and Arunachal submit revised documents to BCCI CoA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Representatives of six Northeast state cricket associations met the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in New Delhi on Monday.

It was learnt that the Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh units submitted modified documents as per instructions and are expected to get compliance certificates soon. Other than these two, Nagaland is still to obtain this.

While Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim have already submitted papers and been given compliant status, Manipur and Arunachal are following suit.

“Discussions centred around development activities in our areas and compliance with Lodha reforms,” a state unit official, who attended the meeting, said.

“Manipur and Arunachal were directed to make a few changes to the documents submitted by them in the past. They have resubmitted those after making the changes. Nagaland will also follow instructions and submit documents soon,” added the official.

The compliance certificates will ensure the release of funds for these state units to develop infrastructure and conduct local matches.

The units of Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim are expecting funds for being ruled compliant. Manipur and Arunachal also expect to become eligible after the scrutinisation of their documents.

The units were also expected to discuss cooling-off period and commencement of tenure with the CoA.

Because they are new entities under the BCCI, the officials have appealed that their periods in office be counted from the date they come under the board. However, the official said the issue was not discussed in the meeting.

The CoA has already announced election deadlines for BCCI and state associations. The BCCI will go to polls on October 22, while the state units have to hold their elections by September 14.