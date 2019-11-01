Home Sport Cricket

It's not ideal but no one will die: Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo on pollution in Delhi

Delhi has been compared to a gas chamber given its pollution level ever since Diwali. 

Published: 01st November 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh cricketers wearing masks

Bangladesh cricketers wearing masks to protect themselves from air-pollution during a practice session at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A thick layer of smog enveloped the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday as both India and Bangladesh practiced ahead of the 1st T20I scheduled for November 3.

The Air Quality Index hovered around the hazardous mark with the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declaring a public health emergency.

Bangladesh players Al Amin, Abu Hider Rony and the team's spin consultant Daniel Vettori were seen wearing masks during their fielding session this morning. Coach Russell Domingo admitted that the conditions were not ideal for a game of cricket.

ALSO READ | Delhi T20I: Bangladesh players train with masks as air quality drops in national capital

"Of course, the conditions are not ideal. We have to make sure we deal with it as best as possible. We know that a game cannot be rescheduled at such short notice and we are ready to play. We know the Sri Lankans struggled last time and look there's a bit of pollution in Bangladesh as well, so it's a not a massive shock unlike some other countries."

Regarding the effects the players and the support staff have felt so far, he said, "A bit of sore throat and scratchy eyes will be there. It's only three hours — both of play and practice so it's not going to be that difficult. No one is dying."

On Wednesday, batsman Liton Das was also briefly seen wearing a face mask during the fielding drills.

ALSO READ | Shakib Al Hasan episode will affect Bangladesh performance, concedes coach Russell Domingo

When India's batting coach Vikram Rathour's response was sought on the difficult conditions, he said, "You are asking the wrong person. I have played all my cricket in North India (Punjab and Himachal Pradesh). Basically nothing special. There is pollution but a game has been scheduled and we have to play." On Thursday, even stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma had indicated that the weather conditions in the national capital would not pose a problem. India, though, had quite a short practice session.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had already admitted that even though the match will go ahead as scheduled the BCCI would be practical while allotting matches to centres in North India post-Diwali.

The panel mandated by the Supreme Court has also banned the bursting of crackers during the winter season apart from banning construction activity till November 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo pollution in Delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp