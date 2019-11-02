Home Sport Cricket

Red-hot David Warner 'maintaining the rage' as Pakistan loom

Opening partner and skipper Aaron Finch said that when Warner was firing it instilled confidence in the rest of the team.

Published: 02nd November 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

David Warner. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: David Warner has bounced back from a poor Ashes campaign with a red-hot run of form in the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, which he attributes to "maintaining the rage".

The explosive opener has scored 217 in three innings without losing his wicket, winning man-of-the-match each time to steer Australia to a 3-0 series victory.

It has been a big turnaround for the 33-year-old, who scored just 95 runs in 10 innings at a paltry average of 9.5 in the Ashes against England after an impressive World Cup.

Despite that frustration, he said he never doubted the runs would come again.

"I've always been confident," he told reporters after his 57 not out in the third T20 in Melbourne on Friday evening, following on from an unbeaten 100 and 60 in the other two games.

"I was out of runs (in England). For me, it's about going out there and trying to apply myself 100 percent, like I do every time. I've been hitting the ball as well as ever.

"I haven't changed any routines," he added. "I've just maintained that rage to go out there and back myself and play to the best of my ability."

Opening partner and skipper Aaron Finch said that when Warner was firing it instilled confidence in the rest of the team.

"The confidence he gives to the group when he's playing well is huge," Finch said on Saturday.

"When he performs well, the team wins. That's a huge asset to have in your side.

"Especially for some of the inexperienced guys in the squad, it's a great learning curve for them to be able to have him and Steve (Smith) around."

While Sri Lanka put up little resistance, Australia are expected to face a much sterner test on Sunday, when they meet top-ranked Pakistan in Sydney in the first of three T20s.

Finch said they were wary of a team that surprisingly slumped to a 3-0 series defeat against a second-string Sri Lanka last month.

That debacle, which cost Sarfaraz Ahmed not only his job as captain but his place in the squad for Australia, has left Pakistan with plenty to prove.

"It's a (bowling) attack which doesn't give you much respite," Finch said of Pakistan.

"But they are going to give you scoring opportunities and you've got to chase them. It's a T20 at the end of the day and I think the first six overs will be very important in setting up the game."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
David Warner Ashes Australia vs Pakistan
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp