Home Sport Cricket

I create my own expectations, says BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said his biggest asset is his patience and those are things he picked up while playing.

Published: 03rd November 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By IANS

KOLKATA: There is always a lot riding on Sourav Ganguly since the time he became captain of the Indian team, and the newly-elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President on Saturday said he is someone who creates his own expectations and is never governed by others.

As BCCI chief, Ganguly paved the way for India to play its first-ever Day Night Test at Eden Gardens against Bangladesh from November 22-26, in less than a week since taking over the hot seat.

At the launch of former international umpire Simon Taufel's book titled "Finding The Gaps", Ganguly said his biggest asset is his patience and those are things he picked up while playing.

"What helps me is I am a very patient person. These are characteristics which I have learnt in my playing career. I could adjust with everything and get the best out of it. One thing also I have learnt in life is to create my own expectations. My life is not ruled by somebody else's expectations," Ganguly said.

After his meeting with former teammate and current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Rahul Dravid in Bengaluru recently, Ganguly shared a picture on social media where he is mobbed by fans at the airport.

ALSO READ: Indian team lukewarm to BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly’s day/night Test proposal

"At the check in airport of Bangalore...love of people makes u feel so grateful," Ganguly shared a picture of him on Twitter standing at the check-in of the city airport and can be seen surrounded by people.

Asked how he keeps his cool despite being followed virtually everytime, everywhere, the 47-year-old said: "I just do as I am told. When they ask for selfies, I stand.

"As a captain, I had my own ideas which I wanted to achieve which may be good to someone and not good to someone. I believe in not hurting anyone. But when you take decisions somebody will be happy and somebody will not be happy. That's life. When you have to take a call, you have to take a call," he said.

Taufel, sitting next to him, expressed grief at the loss of his mother just before coming to India for his book launch.

ALSO READ: If only Ganguly fulfils his promises...

"Two days ago on Thursday, she succumbed to stage four bowel cancer. I was there when she passed away and I count myself fortunate," said Australian Taufel, widely regarded as one of cricket's best-ever umpires.

"I was conflicted to tell mum that I would still go to India and do this. But deep down, I knew she would say 'go and do what you need to do'. Every mother wants their children to be successful. I am incredibly sad that my mother passed away but I am proud that at 72 years my mother sacrificed a lot to be able to get until this point.

"I want to continue as much as I can and make my family proud," said the 48-year-old five-time ICC Umpire of the Year.

On the book, he said it deals with how an umpire is also human at the end of the day.

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly as BCCI chief, Rahul Dravid at NCA best for Indian cricket, says Ravi Shastri

Lavishing praise on Taufel, Ganguly said he was exceptional in an era where umpires were judged on the number of mistakes they have made.

"I was captain during most of Simon's umpiring career and I remember some of the great matches. India beat England in Durban in 2003 World Cup. Yuvraj Singh hitting six sixes in the 2007 World T20 against England. I was lucky number of times I nicked and he was a dear friend (laughs).....Simon has had a fantastic career.

"In an era where umpire were judged by the number of mistakes they made, I must say Simon was exceptional. At the end of the day they are human. Every good thing comes to an end. it has happened to great players and to one of the best umpires of my generation," Ganguly said.

Taufel umpired in 74 Tests between 2000 and 2012 in a career that overlapped with the first use of DRS in a Test in 2008.

Taufel was the ICC Umpire Performance & Training Manager till 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI Sourav Ganguly
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp