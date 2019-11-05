Home Sport Cricket

Cricket fraternity wishes 'run machine' Virat Kohli on his 31st birthday

From legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag to stalwarts of the sport, like VVS Laxman and Mohammad Kaif, everyone took to their Twitter handles to share wishes for Kohli on his special day.

Published: 05th November 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli rises his bat as he celebrates his century against West Indies.

India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Cricket fraternity showered heartfelt birthday wishes on Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the run machine-turned 31 today.

Posting a picture with Kohli, Sehwag wrote, "May the ball always appear as big as this and may your batting always be like a F5 button, refresh everyone who is blessed to see it. Badalon ki tarah chaaye raho, hamesha khush raho @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli."

"Many more happy returns of the day dear @imVkohli. Wishing you a great year full of happiness and sunshine! May you continue to set new benchmarks and experience ever more love and joy #HappyBirthdayViratKohli," tweeted Laxman.

Kaif who redefined agility in the cricket field termed Kohli a 'legend'.

"In 2012, when I played for RCB , watched Barcelona play on his laptop together. I thought he had something special about him but never knew he was going to become an absolute legend @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli," tweeted Kaif.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared Kohli's maiden ODI hundred on their Twitter handle.

"As #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli turns 31, we take a look back at his maiden ODI hundred and where it all started for the Run Machine. #HappyBirthdayVirat."

"Getting a glimpse into his mindset has been refreshing & incredibly insightful. Happy Birthday to one of the fiercest competitors on the field, @imVkohli. Wishing you a year filled with happiness, health, and more success!," tweeted Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal.

Kohli had received Arjuna Award in 2013, Padma Shri in 2017 and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna last year.

