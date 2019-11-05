Home Sport Cricket

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith gets married second time

Smith, who hold's the distinction of being the youngest captain of South Africa, got married to his girlfriend Romy Lanfranchi on November 2.

Published: 05th November 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith has found love again and has tied the knot for the second time. (Photo | Twitter)

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith has found love again and has tied the knot for the second time. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith has found love again and has tied the knot for the second time. Smith, who hold's the distinction of being the youngest captain of South Africa, got married to his girlfriend Romy Lanfranchi on November 2.

The 38-year-old on Monday tweeted a picture from his wedding. "2 November was an incredible day!! #wedding #love #beloftebos #family #friends #blendedfamily #celebrations," he wrote.

Earlier, Smith had married Irish singer Morgan Deane in Cape Town in August 2011 with whom he had two children -- a girl named Cadence Christine Smith and a boy named Carter McMorrin Smith.

However, in February 2015, the former Proteas skipper and Morgan publicly announced that they would be divorcing after four years of marriage.

In December 2016, Smith's girlfriend and current wife Romy gave birth to his third child, a boy.

At the age of 22, Smith became South Africa's youngest ever captain and went on to play 117 Tests, in which he amassed 9,265 career runs at an average of 48.25. He scored 27 centuries and 38 fifties in his stellar Test career. He is third on the list of his country's all-time run scorers in Test cricket.

Named one of Wisden's Cricketers of the Year in 2004, Smith secured a second place on the Honours Board in 2008, hitting a century at Lords in the drawn Test with England.

He was also impressive in ODIs, scoring 6,989 runs at an average of 37.98, including 10 centuries and 47 fifties. He retired from international cricket in 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Graeme Smith Romy Lanfranchi Morgan Deane
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp