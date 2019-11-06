Home Sport Cricket

India vs Bangladesh: Security concerns ahead of Indore Test

The MPCA office-bearer said around 1,200 cops are deployed during match days along with 500 private security personnel.

Published: 06th November 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Test team

Indian Test team (Photo | PTI)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first Test between India and Bangladesh scheduled to begin at Holkar Stadium in Indore on November 14 might run into trouble.

With the Supreme Court expected to deliver verdict in the Ayodhya Ram Temple-Babri Masjid case soon, law and order situation might see police withdrawing security provided for the match forcing the organising state unit, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), to hire additional security staff from private firms.

Bhopal is already on a high alert with section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Court imposed a couple of days ago for two months.

“We had a meeting with top officials of district administration and police a few days ago. They advised us to keep private security in standby given the situation. The police officials told us that the forces meant for the match can be withdrawn if the need arises,” an MPCA office-bearer said.

The first T20I against Bangladesh was played out amid the pollution crisis. The second T20I scheduled in Rajkot might be affected by Cyclone Maha. And the disruption might continue in Indore also.

Varun Kapoor, additional director general of police Indore Range, however, said that given the existing situation, the MPCA will be provided with the necessary security.

“The discussion was that they (MPCA) should also hire private security, which they always do,” Kapoor said.

“There is no question of security problem as of now but nobody can predict unforeseen circumstances. As things stand today, we will provide the security.”

The MPCA office-bearer said around 1,200 cops are deployed during match days along with 500 private security personnel.

Traffic cops too oversee the teams’ movement to the venue. “If we face such situation, then we might have to hire additional private security personnel. We’ll have second round of talks with these officials in a couple of days and a clear picture will emerge then.”

