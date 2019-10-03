Home Sport Cricket

Mayank Agarwal surpasses Steve Smith to post highest Test score of the year

Mayank is only the fourth Indian batsman after Dilip Sardesai, Vinod Kambli and Karun Nair to have managed to convert his maiden century into a double-century.

Published: 03rd October 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

India's Mayank Agarwal celebrates after scoring his maiden double century on the 2nd day of the 1st Test match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | PTI)

India's Mayank Agarwal celebrates after scoring his maiden double century on the 2nd day of the 1st Test match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

VISAKHAPATNAM: Mayank Agarwal scored his first Test hundred and went on to convert that into a double ton as India dominated Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Mayank first put up a mammoth 317-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma before managing 50-plus stands with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

His individual score of 215 is thus far the highest score by any batsman in Test cricket this year, surpassing Australian star Steve Smith's 211 which he scored in the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester in September. The other players who have managed double hundreds this year are Jason Holder (202 n.o.), Kane Williamson (200 n.o.) and Ross Taylor (200).

ALSO READ | Jonty Rhodes on why he prefers Virat Kohli over ugly duckling Steve Smith

Mayank is only the fourth Indian batsman after Dilip Sardesai, Vinod Kambli and Karun Nair to have managed to convert his maiden century into a double-century.

He may have surpassed Smith's highest score but it will take some remarkable consistency for him, or anyone among the Indian players to topple the former Australian captain from the top of the list of highest run-scorers in the longest format of the game this year.

ALSO READ | We didn't bowl badly, Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal were too good: Keshav Maharaj

Mayank with 372 runs in four innings at a remarkable average of 62 is 12th on the list. Smith, on the other hand, has played the same number of innings as Agarwal but with 774 runs at a mind numbing average of 110.57, is a fair distance away from the rest of the chasing pack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayank Agarwal Steve Smith highest Test score India vs South Africa
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp