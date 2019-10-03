Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan ride Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali 50s to script series win against Sri Lanka

Chasing 298 for victory, Pakistan rode Zaman's 76 from 91 balls (7x4, 1x6) and Ali's 74 off 67 balls (10x4) to set the tone early on as the pair added 123 for the opening wicket.

Published: 03rd October 2019 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's batsman Abid Ali (C) celebrates with teammate Fakhar Zaman (L) after scoring 50 runs as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Minod Bhanuka looks on during the third and final one day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Karachi. (Photo | AFP)

Pakistan's batsman Abid Ali (C) celebrates with teammate Fakhar Zaman (L) after scoring 50 runs as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Minod Bhanuka looks on during the third and final one day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Karachi. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

KARACHI: Openers Fakhar Zaman and Abid Ali scored fluent half-centuries before Haris Sohail struck a quickfire 56 as Pakistan won the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka 2-0 with a five-wicket victory in the crucial third and final match here on Wednesday.

Chasing 298 for victory, Pakistan rode Zaman's 76 from 91 balls (7x4, 1x6) and Ali's 74 off 67 balls (10x4) to set the tone early on as the pair added 123 for the opening wicket.

Leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga trapped Ali in front to draw first blood for Sri Lanka before Nuwan Pradeep removed the dangerous Babar Azam (31) LBW.

Zaman was the next to go, with Pradeep getting his wicket as he caught by Dasun Shanaka at third man.

Skipper Sarfaraz (22) and Sohail then held fort to forge a 55-run fourth-wicket stand before the skipper chopped a Lahiru Kumara delivery on to his stumps.

Sohail then hit three fours and a six in a 50-ball 56 to guide the team to a win with 10 balls to spare.

Iftikhar Ahmed was not out on 28 along with Wahab Riaz (1 not out).

Earlier, the visitors rode Danushka Gunathilaka (133)'s ton to post 297/9.

The 28-year-old southpaw scored a 134-ball 133 with 16 fours and a six for his second hundred which lifted the islanders after they won the toss and batted on a flat National Stadium wicket.

Gunathilaka, suspended twice for breaches of disciplines in the last two years, had stands of 88 with skipper Lahiru Thirimanne (36) for the second, 50 for the third with Angelo Perera (13) and 74 with debutant Minod Bhanuka (36) for the fourth in a brilliant display of batting.

He was removed in the 45th over, bowled by pacer Mohammad Amir who was the best bowler for the hosts with 3/50.

Besides Gunathilaka, all-rounder Shanaka smashed a whirlwind 24-ball 43 with five boundaries and two sixes as Sri Lanka added 50 in the last five overs.

Pakistan, who led the three-match series 1-0 after winning the second match by 67 runs, brought Abid Ali and Mohammad Nawaz for Imam-ul-Haq and Imad Wasim.

For Sri Lanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Isuru Udana and Oshada Fernando made way for Bhanuka, Lakshan Sandakan and Perera. The first rubber was washed out without a ball bowled.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 297/9 in 50 overs (Danushka Gunathilaka 133, Mohammed Amir 3/50); Pakistan: 299/5 (Fakhar Zaman 76, Abid Ali 74, Haris Sohail 56; Nuwan Pradeep 2/53)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fakhar Zaman Abid Ali Pakistan Sri Lanka
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp