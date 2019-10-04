Home Sport Cricket

Visakhapatnam Test: Elgar, de Kock script South African fightback on day three

They put up a partnership of 164 runs, but their resistance finally ended in the 100th over as Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Elgar for 160.

Published: 04th October 2019 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa's Quinton de Kock raises his bat after scoring his century (Photo | AP)

By ANI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock's knocks of 160 and 111 respectively ensured South Africa's fightback on day three of the first Test match against India.

Proteas ended day three at a score of 385/8, still trailing India by 117 runs.

Resuming day three at 39/3, Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma played cautiously and added 24 more runs to the overnight score, but their stint at the crease was cut short as Ishant Sharma trapped Bavuma (18) in the middle, getting him leg-before wicket to reduce South Africa to 63/4.

Skipper Faf du Plessis next came out to bat and he along with Elgar ensured Proteas don't lose any more wicket before the lunch break and the side went into the interval at 153/4.

After the break, the duo carried on with momentum and stitched together a partnership of 115 runs which saw both batsmen bringing up their half-centuries.

Elgar and Du Plessis shared 115 runs for the fifth wicket | AP

Ravichandran Ashwin finally provided the much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed du Plessis (55) to reduce South Africa to 178/5.

However, Elgar did not allow the Indian bowlers to pick up wickets in a cluster and he brought up his century. He found support from wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock and they ensured the side goes into the tea interval with five wickets in hand.

After the tea break, Elgar and de Kock increased the pace of run-scoring, and the left-handed Elgar went past the 150-run mark. They put up a partnership of 164 runs, but their resistance finally ended in the 100th over as Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Elgar (160).

Dean Elgar scored 160 | AP

With this wicket, Jadeja registered his 200th Test wicket. However, de Kock carried on for the Proteas and he brought up his century in the 105th over.

De Kock and Senuran Muthusamy put up a brief 28-run stand, however, Ashwin finally ended de Kock's (111) innings as he dismissed him in the 110th over, reducing Proteas to 370/7.

Soon after, Ashwin picked up his fifth scalp as he clean bowled Vernon Philander (0) with South Africa at the score of 376/8.

Proteas did not lose any more wickets before the close of play. Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj will resume day four on their overnight scores of 12 and 3 respectively. 

TAGS
Dean Elgar Quinton de Kock India vs South Africa R Ashwin Visakhapatnam Test
