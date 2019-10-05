Home Sport Cricket

Vizag Test: South Africa lose Dean Elgar's wicket after India set 395 for victory

At lunch, India were 35 for one in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the opening Test against South Africa here on Saturday.

Published: 05th October 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ajinkya Rahane leaves the field after India declared their innings. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: South Africa lost first-innings centurion Dean Elgar's wicket to be 11 for 1 at stumps on the fourth day of the first Test after India set an improbable victory target of 395 riding on opener Rohit Sharma's (127) second hundred of the match.

Rohit, who scored 176 in the first innings, became the first-ever batsman in the history of the game to score two hundreds in his first Test as an opener.

He was ably supported by Cheteshwar Pujara, who was back in form with an 81 while Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli contributed quickfire 40 and 31 respectively as India declared second innings at 323 for 4.

For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj got 2 for 129 in 22 overs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravichandran Ashwin Deal Elgar Quinton de Kock India vs South Africa first Test Rohit Sharma
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp