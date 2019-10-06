Home Sport Cricket

India vs South Africa First Test: Nine wickets to get on final day

 A slow pitch that isn’t crumbling as they hoped, nine South African wickets and the possibility of rain stand between India and a 1-0 lead in the Freedom Trophy.

Published: 06th October 2019 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with captain Virat Kohli after dismissing South Africa's Keshav Maharaj on the fourth day of the first cricket test match at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with captain Virat Kohli after dismissing South Africa's Keshav Maharaj on the fourth day of the first cricket test match at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam (Photo| PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM : A slow pitch that isn’t crumbling as they hoped, nine South African wickets and the possibility of rain stand between India and a 1-0 lead in the Freedom Trophy. Their batsmen have done the job, especially Rohit Sharma. Ravindra Jadeja has already given India an opening by removing Dean Elgar early on.

ALSO READ| Ravichandran Ashwin one wicket away from equalling Mutthiah Muralitharan's Test record

But on Sunday, India will have to be patient. This isn’t a wicket where wickets will come in clusters. With the odd ball keeping low, the pacers will come in to play and they will target the stumps. But India have reasons to worry as well. Though they had taken three of South Africa’s first innings wickets on the last hour of Day 2, their bowlers weren’t as efficient on Day 3. They had to toil for each of the seven wickets. Which is why India delayed their declaration by  a few overs as they wanted R Ashwin to bowl with the hard ball on Sunday.

“We are really happy with the way things went today. Hopefully on Day 5, this pitch wouldn’t be easy to bat on and there will be a little more assistance for spinners. I think there is enough rough for spinners and cracks will open up bit more on Day 5.

ALSO READ| Rohit trolled by Stokes after swear word directed at Pujara caught on stump mic

The cracks will help fast bowlers and we have seen that the pitch has variable bounce,” Cheteshwar Pujara said.For South Africa, all isn’t lost yet. They can derive hope from how they have batted in the first innings. Faf du Plessis might continue to bat at No 5 as he can consolidate if they lose early wickets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian bowling India vs South Africa India vs SA First Test Ravindra Jadeja R Ashwin
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp