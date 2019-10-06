Home Sport Cricket

India vs South Africa: Vizag records most sixes in a Test match

Rohit Sharma, who hit twin centuries in his debut as Test opener, got 13 of those sixes, the most in a five-day game by a batsman, breaking Wasim Akram's record of 12 for Pakistan.

Published: 06th October 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

VISAKHAPATNAM: The record for the number of sixes in a Test was smashed in on Sunday when South Africa's Dane Piedt hit India's Ravindra Jadeja over midwicket in the clash at Visakhapatnam.

The slog sweep on the fifth day was the 36th six of the match and surpassed the previous record of 35, scored in a Pakistan-New Zealand Test in the UAE in their 2014-15 series.

Sharma scored 176 in the first innings and followed it up with 127 in the second. 

TAGS
Ravindra Jadeja Dane Piedt Wasim Akram Rohit Sharma India vs South Africa Vizag Test
