M Boopathi's half-century powers SMBM MHSS to victory

TN lose in Mankad trophy Sagar Dahiya’s 114 propelled Haryana to a 102-run win against Tamil Nadu in their Vinoo Mankad Trophy Elite Group A U-19 one-dayer, in Gwalior.

SMBM MHSS, Dindigul skipper M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : M Boopathi  Vaishna Kumar’s 69 helped SMBM MHSS (Dindigul) thrash Sri Jayendra Saraswathi (Tirunelveli) by 60 runs in the final of the Dindigul- Madurai-Tirunelveli-Tuticorin phase of the sixth Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship, in Tirunelveli. Lady Andal Venkatasubba Rao (Chennai), CS Academy (Erode), Sri Ramakrishna (Coimbatore), Concordia HSS (Vellore), SMBM MHSS (Dindigul), Plato’s Academy (Tirupur), Govt Boys HSS (Srirangam) and Vidya Mandir (Chennai) are the eight teams that have qualified for the second phase of the tournament.

It will be be played in Tirunelveli. Brief scores: SMBM MHSS (Dindigul) 140 in 19.2 ovs (M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 69; RA Saarukan 3/19, M Ashwin 3/18) bt Sri Jayendra Saraswathi (Tirunelveli) 80/9 in 20 ovs; MoM: M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar. Individual Awards: Best Batsman: N Mithilesh (SMBM), Best Bowler: A Arshad Ahmed Khan (Sri Jayendra), Player of the Tournament: M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (SMBM).

TN lose in Mankad trophy Sagar Dahiya’s 114 propelled Haryana to a 102-run win against Tamil Nadu in their Vinoo Mankad Trophy Elite Group A U-19 one-dayer, in Gwalior. Dahiya and Ahaan Poddar (83) addded 149 runs in 23.4 overs for the third wicket. Brief scores: Haryana 294/4 in 50 ovs (Sagar Dahiya 114, Ahaan Poddar 83) bt Tamil Nadu 192 in 42.3 ovs (P Nirmal Kumar 63; Bhuwan Rohilla 4/30).

Sumangali Homes win Himalaya’s unbeaten 63 paved the way for Sumangali Homes to beat Syndicate Bank RC by nine wickets in their TNCAKancheepuram Second Division league match. Brief scores (Second Division): Syndicate Bank RC 119/9 in 30 ovs (S Athreya 25; Hariharan 3/22, David Alvin Nishanth 3/21) lost to Sumangali Homes 122/1 in 15.1 ovs (Himalaya 63 n.o, Babu S 28 n.o). Asian Sports Club 216/7 in 30 ovs (Prabhakar 76, KVSB Uday Teja 34, Prakash 26; Karthick G 3/51) bt Southern Railway Institute RC 151 in 28.3 ovs (Anbu 52; Prabhakar 3/11).

Snooker tournament Thirteen-year old AS Rohit of KMC Public School (Tiruppur) notched up an emphatic 3-0 victory over Murali of Erode in their Chinthamani Memorial Open Group C snooker tournament match.

