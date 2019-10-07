Arjun century helps Tamil Nadu U-19 beat Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arjun P Murthy’s 136 came in handy for Tamil Nadu, as they defeated Chhattisgarh by four wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy U-19 one-dayers in Gwalior. Arjun and RS Mokit Hariharan (83) added 170 in 155 for the fifth wicket.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 263/3 in 50 ovs (Ayush Pandey 129, Alok Sahu 67, Anurag Mishra 39; P Nirmal Kumar 3/42) lost to Tamil Nadu 264/6 in 45.4 ovs (Arjun P Murthy 136, RS Mokit Hariharan 83).

U-14 cricket meet

Kshitij’s 67 helped Harrington CA beat Little Legends CA by 107 runs in Lion MS Ranganathan Sports Foundation U-14 round-robin league-cricket tournament, at Reddy’s NM Green grounds.

Brief scores: Harrington CA 169/2 in 30 ovs (Kshitij 67, R Rajath 46 n.o) bt Little Legends CA 62 in 20.4 ovs (Rohith Ashok 25; S Ankith 3/1).

Inbanathan scalps five

G Inbanathan 5/8 saw Pachaiyappa’s College hammer IITM-B by ten wickets in IITM-Sanmar T20 league.

Brief scores: IITM-A 100 in 19.1 ovs (Elavarasan 3/19) lost to Gurunanak College B 101/3 in 17.3 ovs (V Abhishek 39, Sunil Krishna 33 n.o). IITM-B 21 in 12.1 ovs (G Inbanathan 5/8) lost to Pachaiyappa’s College 25/0 in 3.4 ovs. Pachaiyappa’s College 166/6 in 20 ovs (B Sai Sabareesha 48) bt SRM University 127/9 in 20 ovs (AVR Rathnam 34). Vivekananda College 182/3 in 20 ovs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 96 n.o, Subhang Mishra 37) bt IITM- A 71 in 20 ovs.

Standard CC win

M Poiyamozhi’s 4/20 propelled Standard CC to a five-wicket win over Korattur CC in the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA First Division League.

Batting first, Korattur CC could only manage 134 in 42.2 overs with Poiyamozhi doing the bulk of the damage. R Shri Hari was the top-scorer with 33 runs while RI Sanjay Soorya chipped in with 28. Standard CC chased down the target with five wickets the spare.

Brief scores (First Division): Korattur CC 134 in 42.2 ovs (R Shri Hari 33, RI Sanjay Soorya 28; M Poiyamozhi 4/20) lost to Standard CC 138/5 in 31.5 ovs (M Santhosh Pandiyan 38 n.o, A Mahesh 29; RI Sanjay Soorya 3/30).

Snooker tournament

V Manoj Kumar of Tiruppur defeated former junior state champion Vinay Kothari (SVS Club) 3-1 in a Group L clash of Chinthamani Memorial Open snooker tournament.

Results: Group C: AS Rohit (Tiruppur) bt Haneesh (Erode) 3-0. Group D: Nazeer (Q Ball City) bt Saravanan (Tiruppur) 3-0. Group L: S Magesh (TNBSA) bt Snenthra Babu (Coimbatore) 3-0.

Chess coaching

T Nagar Chess Academy will conduct coaching classes at T Nagar and KK Nagar from Tuesday. For more details, contact: 7305331118, 9444376312.