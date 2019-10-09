WATCH | Virat Kohli 'embarrassed' by Ravindra Jadeja in nets ahead of second Test

By Online Desk

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, considered to be the best batsman of his era, is not having a good year in Test cricket. The batting supremo has only scored 210 runs in four matches at an average of 35 runs per innings which is much lower than his standards.

Kohli was dismissed in the first Test by South African rookie left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy whose delivery slowed down after pitching and had Kohli lob it back to the bowler.

And batting in the nets on Monday, he was cleaned up by another bowler of the same type. Trying to cut a straight length delivery from Ravindra Jadeja, Kohli was completely foxed. Unable to judge the bounce and the length, he had his stumps rattled in an embarrassing manner.

Training hard in the nets ahead of the second Test in Pune, the Indian skipper will look to make amends.

India lead the series 1-0 and are also atop the ICC World Test Championship points table with 180 points garnered from three Test wins.

Kohli also said that Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja are India's number one choice of spinners due to their batting prowess.

"Ashwin and Jadeja will be our first choices because they give us so much more with the bat as well," said Kohli.