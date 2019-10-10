Home Sport Cricket

ICA elections: Shantha Rangaswamyto be part of BCCI apex council, main fight between Kirti Azad and Anshuman Gaekwad

Ashok Malhotra and Surender Khanna are set to be elected unopposed as ICA president and representative nominee to IPL governing council respectively.

Published: 10th October 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

The three-members of Cricket Advisory Committee CAC Kapil Dev Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy during a press conference in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Kapil Dev(C) with Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy during a press conference in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy is set to become a part of the all-powerful BCCI apex council as she is in line to be elected unopposed to the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) to be constituted following polls starting on Friday.

In the final list of nominated candidates, Rangaswamy is the sole candidate for being the ICA representative nominee to the nine-member BCCI apex council which was recommended by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice R M Lodha panel.

With the ICA president and its representative nominee to the IPL Governing Council set to be elected unopposed, the main fight during the three-day election will be between former cricketers Kirti Azad and Anshuman Gaekwad to become the male representative nominee to the BCCI Apex Council.

The third former cricketer in the fray is Saurashtra's Rakesh Dhruve.

Ashok Malhotra and Surender Khanna are set to be elected unopposed as ICA president and representative nominee to IPL governing council respectively.

As many as 1267 ICA members are eligible to vote in the online elections, the result of which will be known on Tuesday.

The ICA, which gives players an official voice for the first time, came into being after the Lodha panel-recommended reforms in Indian cricket.

The unsuccessful attempts to form a players' association were made in 1976 and 2001.

Rangaswamy, who played the game when women's cricket was neglected and not recognised by the BCCI, said female representation in the country's cricket board is a giant leap for the sport.

"A female voice in the BCCI was unthinkable not so long ago. It is a massive step forward for women's cricket. Thanks to Lodha reforms which made it possible to storm the male bastion," the 65-year-old, who was the first woman to lead an Indian cricket team, told PTI.

Rangaswamy is also the first woman recipient of BCCI's lifetime achievement award and it was under her captaincy that India won a Test series for the first time.

Her presence in the apex council means that BCCI will continue to have a powerful female representative with another former captain Diana Edulji being part of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running Indian cricket since January 2017.

The CoA will demit office after the BCCI elections, scheduled for October 23.

Rangaswamy will be elected unopposed but there will be elections for the posts of ICA secretary and treasurer.

Ashu Dani and Hitesh Majumdar are running for the secretary's post while Kishore Kumar and V Krishnaswamy will fight to become the treasurer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shantha Rangaswamy Indian Cricketers Association Anshuman Gaekwad Kirti Azad
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp