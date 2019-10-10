Yoganya comes to the fore, bowls IACA to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Yoganya’s 4 for 20 came in handy for IACA to beat Maruthi CA by three wickets in the final of the India Pistons Cricket Academy U-12 tournament.

Brief scores: Maruthi CA 111 in 30 ovs (Megaraj 46) lost to IACA 112/7 in 26.3 ovs (E Krish 40, Yoganya 4/20). MoM: Yoganya. Special awards: Best batsman: E Krish (IACA). Best bowler: Adhik (IACA). Best all-rounder: Akshaj Anand (IPCA).

Yogesh shines

Yogesh Kumar of Bengaluru defeated Rajan K of TNBSA 3-1 in a Group A match of the Chinthamani Memorial Open snooker tournament.

Results: Group A: Yogesh Kumar (Bengaluru) bt Rajesh (Tiruppur) 3-0; Yogesh Kumar (Bangalore) bt Rajan K (TNBSA) 3-1; Yogesh Kumar (Benguluru) bt Shoaib (QBC) 3-0; Shoaib (QBC) bt Rajan K (TNBSA) 3-0. Group C: Rafath Habib (Railways) bt Rohit (Tiruppur) 3-0; Rafath Habib (Railways) bt Sathish (Salem) 3-0. Group D: Dilip Kumar (Railways) bt Srini (Coimbatore) 3-0; Dilip Kumar (Railways) bt Rishi Kumar (Salem) 3-0. Group H: K Rakesh (TNBSA) bt Vasanth (MCC) 3-2; K Rakesh (TNBSA) bt P Vijayakumar (PSBA) 3-0. Group J: Vijay Nichani (Coimbatore) bt Kamaraj (TNBSA) 3-1; Kamaraj (TNBSA) bt Velumani (Tiruppur) 3-0; Kamaraj (TNBSA) bt Sekar (Erode) 3-0. Group M: Peter Paul (Railways) bt Shafi (Salem) 3-0. Group O: J Varun Kumar (MCC) Gajendran (Salem) 3-0.

St Joseph’s Academy triumph

St Joseph’s Sports Academy with 673 points won the overall championship in the state junior athletics meet. This win came after a gap of 12 years. SDAT got the runners-up trophy with 654 points. In the boy’s segment, St Joseph’s Sports Academy got the first place and second went to SDAT. It was the reverse in girl’s event as SDAT got the first spot and St Joseph’s Sports Academy came second.

YMCA Kiddies meet

YMCA Madras will conduct the 15th Kiddies Sports meet on October 18 at Rajarathnam Stadium. The meet will be conducted class wise for students of standard I, II, III, IV and V for boys and girls separately. There will be a special fancy dress competition for LKG students. The meet is open to students from the schools in greater Chennai city limits. CBSE students too can participate. The entry form should be submitted on or before October 12. Dr AK Viswanathan, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai will be inaugurating the meet.

Contact: 9884425777/26472231.