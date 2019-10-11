Eight red cards, battle over to Supreme Court

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time the majority of members get ready for a meeting on October 13 to finalise the list of candidates for the posts of BCCI office-bearers, others will be busy planning something else. The list of voters released by electoral officer N Gopalaswami has eight names missing, disqualified for flouting some rule or the other. They are expected to move the Supreme Court.

As expected, the associations of Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Maharashtra have been left out, with Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. The institutional units — Railways, Services, Combined Universities — have also been ruled ineligible for violating the rule which says representatives have to be from their respective players’ associations. This means 30 of the 38 affiliated units are allowed to attend the AGM slated for October 23.

This situation is unprecedented. In the past, BCCI presidents conducting AGMs did prevent representatives of one or two units from attending on technical grounds. But eight units being left out for not following rules has no parallel. A notice signed by Gopalaswami said the CoA’s ruling on compliance was taken into account while finalising the list.

Maintaining its stand that the CoA isn’t empowered to bar a full member from attending the AGM, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will approach the Supreme Court on Monday.

“We think we have a valid point. We will go to court to present our arguments. The CoA is overstepping its limit,” said a TNCA official.

The associations of Haryana and Maharashtra are also likely to go to court. If they get a stay order or if the matter drags on, it can jeopardise the AGM. This uncertainty has also meant that members have not been able to zero in on the names of potential candidates yet. Confusion over who can attend and who can’t didn’t help matters either.

Since the CoA said that non-compliant units have to stay out of the AGM, people in the BCCI with legal backgrounds have opined that this is not on. As things stand, the court will have the final word.

Those who will vote at agm on October 23

Andhra: P Sarath Chandra Reddy; Arunachal: Nabam Vivek; Assam: Devajit Saikia; Baroda: Pranav Amin; Bihar: Rakesh Tiwary; Chhattisgarh: Prabhtej Singh Bhatia; Bengal: Sourav Ganguly; Mizoram: Khairul Jamal Majumdar; Pondicherry: P Damodaran; Uttarakhand: Mahim Verma; Delhi: Rajat Sharma; Goa: Suraj Lotlikar; Gujarat: Jay Shah; Himachal: Arun Singh Dhumal; Hyderabad: Mohammed Azharuddin; J&K: Abid Salam; Jharkhand: Nafis Akhtar Khan; Karnataka: Brijesh Patel; Kerala: Jayesh George; MP: Raju Singh Chouhan; Meghalaya: Gideon Kharkongor; Mumbai: Sanjay Naik; Nagaland: Hyunilo Anilo Khing; Odisha: Sanjay Behera; Punjab: Rakesh Rathour; Rajasthan: Vaibhav Gehlot; Sikkim: Lobzang Tenzing; Saurashtra: Jaydev Shah; Tripura: Manik Saha; Vidarbha: Anand Deshpande.

Not allowed to attend: TN, Haryana, Maharashtra, UP, Manipur, Railways, Services, Combined Universities