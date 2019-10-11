Home Sport Cricket

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli slams 26th Test ton, equals Ricky Ponting's record as captain

Virat Kohli on Friday emulated former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by equalling the record 19 hundreds as a Test captain.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting (R) and India captain Virat Kohli

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting (R) and India captain Virat Kohli (Photo | AFP and AP)

By PTI

PUNE: India captain Virat Kohli on Friday emulated former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by equalling the record 19 hundreds as a Test captain.

Kohli, who hit his overall 26th hundred during the second Test against South Africa, is on par with Ponting, while former South Africa captain Graeme Smith leads the list with 25 tons to his credit.

This is Kohli's first hundred of this year, having scored two fifties in the eight innings that he has played in 2019.

