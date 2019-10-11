SRM University defeat Gurunanak A in IITM-Sanmar T20

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SRM University beat Gurunanak College A by seven wickets in the IITM-Sanmar T20 tournament.

Brief scores: Gurunanak A 121/5 in 20 ovs lost to SRM 125/3 in 18.4 ovs. IITM-A 97 in 19.3 ovs bt AM Jain college 86/8 in 20 ovs. Pachaiyappa’s 98/8 in 17 ovs lost to Gurunanak A 95/3 in 12 ovs (Target revised to 95 by VJD method). Vivekananda 152/3 in 20 ovs bt Gurunanak B 137/5 in 20 ovs.

Yogesh excels

Yogesh Kumar of Bengaluru beat John of Tiruppur 3-0 in the Round of 32 of Chinthamani Memorial Open snooker event.

Results: Rd of 32: Yogesh Kumar (Bengaluru) bt John (Tiruppur) 3-0; Vijay Nichani (Coimbatore) bt Nizam (Tiruppur) 3-0. League: Kamaraj (TNBSA) bt Srinivasan (Erode) 3-2; Naman Pujara (Salem) bt Vinay Kothari (SVS) 3-1; Vivek (TSBA) bt Ismail (Tiruppur) 3-0; Sharath (QBG) bt Shankar (Erode) 3-1; Gajendran (Salem) bt Santhosh (Coimbatore) 3-1; Eswarwarmoorthy (Erode) bt Rohit (Tiruppur) 3-0; Srini (Coimbatore) bt Shafi (Salem) 3-0.

Cricket tourney

Harrington Cricket Academy will organise an U-10 round-robin league cricket tournament for schools and academies from October 19. Contact: 9384610083, 9444012725.

Muneer to officiate

Mohammed Muneer, Chennai Hockey Association vice president, has been nominated as tournament director of the 36th Indian Oil Servo-Surjit hockey meet, from October 11 to 17 in Jalandhar.

Villupuram DCA trials

Villupuram District Cricket Association will conduct selection trials for U-14 and U-16 teams at Siga Cricket Academy, near Kalyan Theatre, on October 13. Trials for U-14 are from 9am and U-16 from 1pm. Players born on or after 1.9.2006 are eligible for U-14. For U-16, it’s on or after 1.9.2004. Those selected will be play in TNCA’s inter-district tournament.

All-round Jafferson

Patrick Jafferson’s 4/8 and 39 n.o helped Young Talents CC beat Little Hearts CC in Young Talents-XCELL 1 Sports Trophy U-13 inter-academy/schools tournament.

Brief scores: Little Hearts CA 90/8 in 25 ovs lost to Young Talents CC 94/5 in 17.5 ovs. CCE Sembakkam CA 129 in 30 ovs lost to Young Talents CC 133/3 in 21.1 ovs.