WATCH | Fan destroys Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's hoarding after loss against Sri Lanka

In a video, going viral on social media, a fan can be seen punching and destroying a cut-out of Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Published: 11th October 2019 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The not so impressive performance of Pakistan cricket team is amplifying Pakistan skipper's Sarfaraz Ahmed's problems, who after facing severe criticism during the World Cup, has to now witness his hoarding getting destroyed in the aftermath of recent T20I series loss against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan players had become the centre of all jokes after their defeat against India in the World Cup. As soon as the side lost the match by 89 runs in the tournament, the social media was flooded with criticism for the team and its players.

One fan had even body-shamed team skipper Sarfaraz at a mall in England and in the viral video, the ardent cricket lover can be heard asking the captain why are you gaining so much weight. He even advised him to lose some kilos.

After the match against India, several videos surfaced on the internet in which fans were seen asking the team members to look after their fitness.

Various media reports also suggested that Pakistan players broke team curfew before the match against India as they went to a nearby restaurant to have dinner.

On Wednesday, Sri Lanka had defeated the Green Shirts by 13 runs in the final T20I to whitewash the hosts Pakistan.

Sri Lanka won the series 3-0 and Pakistan, who is currently the number one side in the T20I format failed to showcase any fight and spirit.

Despite having key players out of the squad, Sri Lanka annihilated Pakistan.

Pakistan had defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in the ODI series, but the side failed to show any type of fight in the shortest format of the game.

On September 9, ten Sri Lankan players had chosen not to join the series in Pakistan, citing security reasons.

The players who opted out were -- Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal and Dimuth Karunaratne.

The Sri Lankan team was on their way to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a Test match with Pakistan in 2009 when terrorists believed to be from Taliban and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) fired indiscriminately at their bus. That attack left eight people dead and injured seven Sri Lankan players and staff.

Since then, international cricket has eluded Pakistan with no high-profile team visiting the country for a full-length tour.

However, Sri Lanka returned to Pakistan in October 2017 for a lone T20 match in Lahore, the place where the attack took place.

