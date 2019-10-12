India pacer Mohammed Shami shares video of daughter's dance

KOLKATA: India pacer Mohammed Shami is possibly on the peak of his career, producing the best of himself. The fast bowler has shared a video of his daughter Aairah dancing to Bhojpuri song.

"My doll. Has much better dances skills than her father," Shami captioned the video on Instagram.

Shami's post was much appreciated, and a user said: "Awesome".

"Allah bless her," said another, one more said: "My cute little angel."

Shami has been fighting a legal battle with his wife Hasin Jahan, a former model, who has publicly accused the cricketer of having numerous affairs and harassment.