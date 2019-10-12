Winnage Reddys CA beat DAV Public School in Young Talents-XCELL 1 Sports Trophy U-13

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mukeshwaran’s 5/3 saw Winnage Reddys CA beat DAV Public School (Velachery) in the Young Talents-XCELL 1 Sports Trophy U-13 inter academy/school cricket tournament.

Brief Scores: DAV Public School (Velachery) 74 in 27.5 ovs (V Shrijith 40; Mukeshwaran 5/3, Patrick Jafferson 2/19) lost to Winnage Reddys CA 75/0 in 13.2 ovs (T Adithya 42 n.o, M Bharath 26 n.o); Player of the Match: Mukeshwaran. Kedar Ramapuram CA 129/9 in 30 ovs (Naveen 25; Muzzamil 2/10, Rohit 2/36) bt Cricket Drome Cheetahs 44 in 21.1 ovs (Jayanth 3/9, Sanjith 2/3, Naveen 2/5); Player of the Match: Jayanth.