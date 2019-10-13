Home Sport Cricket

I owe Wriddhiman Saha treat for his stunning catches: Umesh Yadav

With the level of competition in India's pace attack getting tougher day-by-day, Umesh said a player can't afford to let go off a chance.

Published: 13th October 2019 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Umesh Yadav with Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: Paceman Umesh Yadav said he owed Wriddhiman Saha a "treat" since the wicketkeeper plucked catches out of thin air when his leg-side deliveries could have gone to the boundary line, in the second Test.

Umesh returned figures of 3 for 22 in South Africa's second innings to help India register an innings and 137-run win in the second Test on Sunday.

And the pacer admitted that the credit for his first two wickets entirely goes to Saha for his brilliant display behinds the stumps.

"I think I should treat him for those wickets down leg-side and that first catch, and I think those two wickets are Wriddhi bhai's wickets," Umesh said after the match.

Saha's superb keeping skills once again stole the show.

On the third morning during South African first innings, poor Theunis de Bruyn (8) tried playing an expansive cover drive off Umesh but a diving Saha held a sensational catch in-front of the first slip.

And on the fourth day again, Saha pulled off two stunners down the leg-side off Umesh's bowling in South Africa's second innings to dismiss De Bruyn and Vernon Philander.

"When you put the ball outside leg stump you think it'll be a boundary, but if there is a little bit chance to convert a catch, we know he will take it," Umesh said of Saha.

With the level of competition in India's pace attack getting tougher day-by-day, Umesh said a player can't afford to let go off a chance.

"I know that there is a lot of competition in the team so whoever comes in has to do well. I knew that it was important I do well if I get a chance. The way we are winning matches, you have to have the mindset to grab your chances," he said.

"I was confident coming into the match because the last time I played in India I got 10 wickets in the match. If there is doubt in the mind, it's not possible to perform well. It all went well for me."

Saha, who was making a comeback in the Test playing XI after being sidelined for more than a year due to a back injury, said keeping against quality pacers at nets makes life easy for him during match situations.

"The ball wobbles for all three -- Umesh, Ishant (Sharma), (Mohammed) Shami. We practice for that. But ultimately you have to come into the match and do it," he said.

"Our trainers help us out with stretches, ice-baths, and we are trained for the match-day really well, so credit to them for my fitness as well as my wicket-keeping performance," added Saha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wriddhiman Saha Umesh Yadav India vs South Africa
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp