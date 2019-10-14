Home Sport Cricket

Australia's Mitch Marsh injures bowling hand punching wall

Published: 14th October 2019

Australia's Mitchell Marsh celebrates taking the wicket of England's Sam Curran. (Photo | AP)

Australia's Mitchell Marsh (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PERTH: Australian Mitch Marsh was nervously waiting Monday to see how badly he has hurt his bowling hand after punching a dressing room wall in frustration during a weekend Sheffield Shield game.

The Western Australia all-rounder, who was recalled to the Test side for the final game of the Ashes against England last month, was on his way to a big score Sunday against Tasmania when he was caught and bowled for 53.

The match ended in a draw and Marsh took his frustrations out on the changing room, with reports that he may have fractured his hand.

"Western Australian captain Mitch Marsh injured his hand during (Sunday's) Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania at the WACA ground," said a statement from his team.

"Marsh sustained the injury when he struck the wall in the changerooms following his dismissal earlier in the day.

"The extent of the injury and a time frame on his return will be determined later this week after further investigation."

Western Australia's next match is against Victoria on Friday and missing it would be setback to Marsh's chances of further impressing selectors ahead of the first Test against Pakistan, which gets underway in Brisbane on November 21.

He was in the frame to retain his place in the side after taking 7-86 in the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval.

