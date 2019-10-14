Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly set to be the next BCCI chief

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Once the captain of a team that started staring the opposition in the eye, Sourav Ganguly is set to take over as the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The decision was taken at an informal meeting of the board members in Mumbai on Sunday.

Monday is the last date for filing nomination papers for various posts. Ganguly, who heads Cricket Association of Bengal, and other candidates are expected to complete the formalities in the morning.

It has been learnt that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah is the man chosen for the secretary’s post.

He represents the Gujarat Cricket Association.

Former BCCI president and current Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur’s brother Arun Dhumal is the choice for treasurer.

Kerala Cricket Association president Jayesh George may become the joint secretary.

After filing nominations, the office-bearers will be elected at the BCCI’s annual general meeting on October 23. Contests are unlikely for any post.

The meeting attended by former BCCI chief N Srinivasan, former secretary Niranjan Shah and Thakur took a long time to choose between Ganguly and former India batsman Brijesh Patel.

It is learnt that Ganguly had the backing of Thakur. He will become the first ex-player to head BCCI.

Patel is likely to be chairman of the IPL governing council.