Home Sport Cricket

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly set to be the next BCCI chief

Monday is the last date for filing nomination papers for various posts. Ganguly, who heads the CAB, and other candidates are expected to complete the formalities in the morning.  

Published: 14th October 2019 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian Captain Sourav Ganguly (File | PTI)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Once the captain of a team that started staring the opposition in the eye, Sourav Ganguly is set to take over as the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The decision was taken at an informal meeting of the board members in Mumbai on Sunday.

Monday is the last date for filing nomination papers for various posts. Ganguly, who heads Cricket Association of Bengal, and other candidates are expected to complete the formalities in the morning. 

It has been learnt that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah is the man chosen for the secretary’s post. 

He represents the Gujarat Cricket Association.

Former BCCI president and current Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur’s brother Arun Dhumal is the choice for treasurer.

Kerala Cricket Association president Jayesh George may become the joint secretary.

After filing nominations, the office-bearers will be elected at the BCCI’s annual general meeting on October 23. Contests are unlikely for any post.

The meeting attended by former BCCI chief N Srinivasan, former secretary Niranjan Shah and Thakur took a long time to choose between Ganguly and former India batsman Brijesh Patel.

It is learnt that Ganguly had the backing of Thakur. He will become the first ex-player to head BCCI. 

Patel is likely to be chairman of the IPL governing council.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly BCCI Amit Shah Jay Shah Arun Dhumal Anurag Thakur Jayesh George Brijesh Patel
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp