Sachin expresses confidence in 'Dadi' Ganguly

Tendulkar had earlier revealed that he was the only cricketer in the team who used to address Ganguly -- who is fondly called 'Dada' -- as 'Dadi'.

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly (L) and Sachin Tendulkar (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has joined the list of cricketers congratulating Sourav Ganguly, who is set to be appointed as next BCCI chief.

"Congrats on being elected the BCCI President, Dadi. I am sure you will continue to serve Indian cricket like you always have! Best wishes to the new team that will take charge," Tendulkar tweeted on Tuesday.

Tendulkar and Ganguly, known to be one of the best opening pairs in the history of the game, hold the record for scoring the highest number of opening partnership runs in ODIs. In 136 innings the duo opened for India, they scored 6,609 runs, including 21 century partnerships and 23 fifty-run stands.

Ganguly filed his nomination at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Monday and is set to be elected unopposed to the post of BCCI President on October 23.

However, his appointment will be a short one as he will have to go in for a cooling off period from September 2020, under the new rules.

