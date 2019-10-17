Home Sport Cricket

Anil Kumble turns 49; wishes pour in for India's 'greatest match-winner'

Many India cricketers took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes for the spinner who has more than 600 Test wickets to his credit.

Published: 17th October 2019 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian Cricket team Coach Anil Kumble. |File PTI

Former Indian Cricket team Coach Anil Kumble. | (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Wishes poured in on social media for legendary Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble who turned 49 on Thursday.

Former India captain and BCCI President-Elect Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter and said: "Happy Birthday Anil Kumble...have a great day...lots of happiness and good wishes to you."

Former Indian opener and current BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir termed Kumble the biggest match-winner for the country and tweeted: "Birthday wishes to India's greatest match-winner Anil Kumble! Have learnt so much from you and you are the best leader that I have played under! Thanks for inspiring generations of cricketers".

Virender Sehwag also posted a quirky birthday wish for Kumble and tweeted: "One of India's greatest ever match winners and a terrific role model. Sorry for depriving you of your second century Anil Kumble Bhai. But I pray that you score a century in real life. Only 51 more to go, come oncome on Anil Bhai! Happy Birthday."

Kumble had played an unbeaten knock of 110 runs in The Oval Test against England in 2007.

"Wishing you a very special birthday and a wonderful year ahead Anil Kumble. May God shower you with blessings today and always and I am sure this special day will bring you endless joy and tons of precious memories," VVS Laxman tweeted.

Harbhajan Singh said: "Greatest spinner ever played the game. Biggest match-winner for India... Happy Birthday Anil Kumble, my bowling partner and guru."

"Many more happy returns of the day to India's greatest match-winner Anil Kumble Bhai. May you continue to inspire and have a healthy and joyful life ahead," tweeted Mohammad Kaif.

BCCI and ICC also posted birthday wishes for Kumble on their official Twitter handles.

Kumble is counted among one of the most decorated spinners of all time. He represented India in 132 Tests and 271 ODIs in which he scalped 619 and 337 wickets respectively.

His tally of Test wickets is, in fact, the most by an Indian bowler and third on the overall list. He is only the second bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 10 wickets in an inning.

In June 2016, he was appointed as the head coach of the Indian men's team by BCCI for a period of one year, but resigned due to "untenable" differences with captain Virat Kohli.

Recently, he has been appointed as the director of cricket operations of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kings XI will be the third IPL team Kumble will be involved with. He started out as a player -- and later captain -- with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2008. He was then appointed as a mentor by the same team, before joining Mumbai Indians in a similar role in 2013.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Kumble Sourav Gangul
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp