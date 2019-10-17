Home Sport Cricket

I am like everyone else just that I control my emotions better: MS Dhoni

Dhoni has been the eternal 'Captain Cool' of Indian cricket but the two-time world champion leader said he goes through the entire gamut of emotions at every triumph and debacle.

Published: 17th October 2019 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the launch of 'Team Cashless India' a nationwide initiative to accelerate and adoption of digital payment in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the launch of 'Team Cashless India' a nationwide initiative to accelerate and adoption of digital payment in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Display of emotions is not something that one associates with Mahendra Singh Dhoni but the enigmatic former India skipper says he feels as strongly as anyone else, just that he is good at controlling the negative ones a lot better than most.

He has been the eternal 'Captain Cool' of Indian cricket but the two-time world champion leader said he goes through the entire gamut of emotions at every triumph and debacle.

"I am like everyone else but I control my emotions better than some of the other individuals," Dhoni, who made his first commercial appearance since India's semi-final exit from the World Cup, said on Wednesday.

Dhoni's future has been a matter of speculation ever since India's semifinal exit from the World Cup in July.

The seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman is on a sabbatical right now.

"I would say, I feel equally frustrated. I also feel angry at times, disappointed. But what is important is that none of these feelings are constructive," Dhoni spoke about how he fights adversity.

For the 38-year-old, finding solutions rather than cribbing about the problems is what works for him.

"What needs to be done right now is more important than any of these emotions. What is the next thing I can plan? Who is the next individual, whom I can use? Once I get into it, I am controlling my emotions in a much better way," he said.

Dhoni once again asserted that the process is more important than the final result, a philosophy that he repeatedly stressed on during his captaincy tenure.

"If it's a Test match, you have two innings, you get slightly longer duration to plan out your next move. In T20s, everything happens very quickly, so demands are different."

"It might be an individual, who has committed a mistake or it might be the whole team. Maybe we didn't execute the plan whatever the format may be."

Dhoni knows a thing or two about winning big tournaments and he feels it's more about the team goals than individual performances.

"What you want to achieve as a team is to win the tournament but that's a long-term goal. Ultimately, what you do is to break it into smaller things,' Dhoni explained.

He then recalled how during the 2007 ICC World T20 in South Africa, the team strategised the famous 'Bowl Out' against Pakistan.

"There was something particular about that World Cup. The 'Bowl-Out' was one of the things. I remember we would go for practice. Before every practice session, we would practice 'Bowl Out' before or after the warm-up."

"We said it very clear, it is for fun but at the same time, whoever hits the wicket most number of times, we will use him if the situation arises.

"It has got nothing to do with I am a bowler, this is my job. It's like a performance thing and we will keep doing it everyday and whoever has the best hit-ratio are the ones who will be used," said Dhoni during a promotional event of Mastercard.

Dhoni said team effort can never be discounted despite the many individual performers.

"Ultimately, winning or losing comes to each and every individual who is part of the team. In a team sport, everybody has a role and responsibility. Throughout the T20 World Cup, the roles and responsibilities given to individuals was fulfilled to the best manner possible. That was the reason we won the tournament."

"It's not always about few of the individuals performing a lot better than the whole lot. What you want is for everybody to contribute. That one wicket at that right moment, that outstanding catch," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp