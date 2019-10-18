Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar joins hands with legends for Road Safety World Series

The Road safety World Series will be an annual T20 cricket tournament between legends of five cricket playing nations --Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and host India.

Cricket legends Jhonty Rhodes Virendra Sehwag Tilakratne Dilshan Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara and Brett Lee at the announcement of the Road Safety World Series in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, Bret Lee, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Jonty Rhodes will come together once again to enthral us with their cricketing brilliance when they lock horns for the Road Safety World Series scheduled to be held in India early next year.

The Road safety World Series will be an annual T20 cricket tournament between legends of five cricket playing nations --Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and host India. Along with the great rivalry and fierce competition, the cricketers will also spread the message of road safety during this league.

The tournament will be played from February 4 to 16 across premier venues in India. Sunil Gavaskar is the commissioner and Tendulkar the brand ambassador of the league. Viacom 18's Colors Cineplex is the broadcast partners while VOOT and Jio are the digital partners. The popular platform Tik Tok is coming on board as the online community partner of the league.

The aim of the Road Safety World Series is to drive social change in the country and change people's outlook towards road safety. As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked upon as idols by many, this league will work as an ideal platform to influence and change people's mindset towards their behaviour on the roads.

Apart from the legendary cricketers, Melroy D'Souza, COO, Professional Management Group (PMG); Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO & MD, Viacom18; Nitin Saluja, Director Public Policy Programs, TikTok India and Ravi Gaikwad, RTO Chief of Thane (Konkan Range) who is also a senior member of the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra, were also present during the launch of this T20 extravaganza which has all the making of a big-ticket event in India's sporting calendar.

A portion of the profits gained during this league will go to Shant Bharat Surakshit Bharat, a charitable trust whose main objective is to promote the cause of road safety in the country.

Brand ambassador of the league, Tendulkar said, "People in India loves cricket and we are blessed to be playing the sport. The love and affection showered by one and all towards cricket and cricketers is too fulfilling to express in words. I have been regularly talking about the importance of following traffic rules and driving safely, and the platform of Road Safety World Series feels like a full circle.

"I am really happy to be a part of this league which not only gives the stalwarts of the cricket world a chance to come back but also an opportunity for all of us to give something back to the society through this beautiful game."

